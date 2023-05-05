Falwell Claims He Quit Liberty U., Owed $8.5M in Benefits

By Parker Quinlan (May 5, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Former president of Liberty University Jerry Falwell Jr. has asked a federal judge in Virginia for an early win in his $8.5 million lawsuit over his retirement plan with the school, telling the court that because he resigned and was not fired, the school must pay his retirement benefits....

