6th Circ. Says U. Of Michigan Retaliation Suit Should See Jury

By Grace Elletson (May 5, 2023, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit revived a suit Friday from a University of Michigan custodial supervisor who claimed she was terminated for backing a disabled employee, saying a jury should decide whether the school's argument that her poor performance as a manager got her fired was legitimate....

