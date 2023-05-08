FCC Under Pressure To Extend Alaska Internet Plan

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (May 8, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Several telecoms have called on the Federal Communications Commission to expedite a rule that would extend the federal plan for deploying high-speed internet across Alaska, arguing it would help the state coordinate broadband efforts with programs funded by 2021's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS