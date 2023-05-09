'Big Lie' Attys Ask Justices To Dismiss Sanctions Of $187K

By Aaron West (May 9, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Two Trump-allied attorneys have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Tenth Circuit decision not to undo a $187,000 sanctions order against them, arguing that the decision, related to their 2020 presidential election-rigging suit, was motivated by political animus and will have a chilling effect on attorneys in the future....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS