Assisted Living Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Revisit Wage Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 9, 2023, 12:53 PM EDT) -- An Arizona assisted living facility urged a Ninth Circuit panel to reconsider its decision to uphold a former worker's default win in her suit alleging the company failed to pay her overtime or give her state-required sick time, saying the "perfunctory" decision didn't engage with any of its arguments....

