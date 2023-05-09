PHH Mortgage Asks Judge To Toss Suit Over Payment Fees

By Katryna Perera (May 9, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Mortgage services company PHH Mortgage Corp. has asked a New Jersey federal judge to toss a putative class action from customers who claim the company's same-day payment fees constitute fraud, arguing that the customers' claims are barred by the voluntary payment doctrine, among other things....

