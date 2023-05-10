'Historic' Hearing Spotlights Deep Split On Crypto Regulation

By Aislinn Keely (May 10, 2023, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A joint hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday saw lawmakers tout the meeting as a "historic" moment marking progress towards digital asset legislation, though it also showed the deep divide over how financial regulators should divvy up oversight of the marketplace....

