GAO Tells Congress US Broadband Plan Is Still 'Fragmented'

By Nadia Dreid (May 10, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- The United States still lacks a nationwide strategy for patching up and consolidating the dozens of "fragmented and overlapping" broadband programs that result in overspending while millions remain unserved, a representative from the U.S. Government Accountability Office told Congress Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS