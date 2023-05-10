NH Senate To Vote On Cannabis Legalization Bill

By Jonathan Capriel (May 10, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A New Hampshire bill that would legalize the sale and possession of cannabis and establish a state regulatory commission will go up for a vote in the state's Senate on Thursday, after a committee in the upper house voted it down....

