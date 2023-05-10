GAO Says $103M Army Deal Awardee Lacked Key Staff Plan

By Daniel Wilson (May 10, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has backed an Aptim joint venture's protest over a $103.5 million contract to decommission an Army nuclear reactor facility, saying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wrongly ignored awardee Westinghouse's missing staff retention plan....

