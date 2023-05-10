Chemical Cos. Livent, Allkem Forming $10.6B Lithium Giant

By Al Barbarino (May 10, 2023, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Allkem and Livent said Wednesday they have agreed to an all-stock merger of equals valued at $10.6 billion, part of an effort they said will synergize operations ahead of an expected surge in demand for lithium-based electric car batteries and energy storage components....

