Tesla Eyes Exit From Fla. Model S Wrongful Death Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (May 11, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. has told a Florida federal court there's nothing to a lawsuit claiming a malfunction in one of its Model S vehicles caused it to ram into the back of a parked semi-truck, killing both occupants, according to a bid that describes the complaint as a "shotgun" pleading....

