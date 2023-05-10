Masimo Calls Axing Of Biz Trade Secrets 'Manifest Injustice'

By Gina Kim (May 10, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Masimo urged a California federal judge to "remedy this manifest injustice" over the axing of its business trade secrets in its battle over the Apple Watch's health features, arguing the judge simplified the trade secret descriptions to conclude they were generally known without addressing evidence that showed otherwise....

