$1.65B Award Must Stay Confidential, Iraqi Telecom Says

By Caleb Symons (May 11, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Korek Telecom, a prominent mobile phone operator in the Kurdish region of Iraq, asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday to seal the details of a $1.65 billion arbitral judgment involving a rival telecommunications firm that it says publicized the award out of "obvious spite."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS