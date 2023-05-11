SSA Judge Doesn't Get Differential Pay, Fed. Circ. Says

By Jack Rodgers (May 11, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- The national emergency declared in response to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, does not satisfy a statutory requirement for a former Social Security Administration judge to receive differential pay for his time being called to active duty in the Army Reserve in 2017, a unanimous Federal Circuit panel ruled Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS