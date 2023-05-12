3rd Circ. Says Immigration Terms May Be Erased By Asylum

By Alyssa Aquino (May 12, 2023, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Liberian citizen, who faces possible deportation following a fraud conviction, may be free from the restrictive immigration terms he agreed to when he entered the country under a fake passport after he returned to the U.S. as a refugee, a divided Third Circuit panel ruled. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS