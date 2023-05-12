Software Co. Tells Judge To Block Ford's Trade Secrets Use

By Madeline Lyskawa (May 12, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT) -- Shortly after a Michigan federal judge wiped out most of a $105 million jury award against Ford Motor Co., Versata Software Inc. urged the judge to permanently block Ford from continuing to use its trade secrets or alternatively award the company $13 million per year each year Ford continues to do so....

