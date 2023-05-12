Texas Appeals Court OKs $1.1M Judgment Against Contractor

By Aaron West (May 12, 2023, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court approved a lower court's $1.1 million award against government contractor Penna Group LLC, holding that the trial court wasn't out of line when it refused to let the company's attorney owner withdraw deemed admissions he had made after he didn't respond on time in a $1.1 million legal malpractice suit against it....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS