Ball Didn't Break Deal With Denver Co., Jury Finds

By Thy Vo (May 12, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Ball Aerospace didn't breach an exclusive methane detection partnership with a Colorado company, a Denver jury found Friday in rejecting the company's request for nearly $70 million in damages for lost business opportunities....

