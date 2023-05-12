Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHS Official Cites Concern About Impact Of Post-Title 42 Suits

By Britain Eakin (May 12, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A top U.S. Department of Homeland Security official said Friday the Biden administration has concerns about how litigation blocking its migrant release policy will impact its ability to manage the southern border now that the Trump-era Title 42 policy is gone....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!