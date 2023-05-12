FTC Says VoIP Provider Behind 'Billions Of Illegal Robocalls'

By Katryna Perera (May 12, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission filed suit on Friday against Voice over Internet Protocol provider XCast Labs claiming it helped other companies make robocalls to individuals listed on the National Do Not Call Registry in order to deceive them into making purchases or contributions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS