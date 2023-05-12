EEOC Weekly Recap: 11th Circ. Curbs EEOC Subpoena Power

By Grace Elletson (May 12, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lost its Eleventh Circuit challenge to a ruling that blocked a subpoena for nationwide employee attendance data from a car parts maker, and Hobby Lobby agreed to pay $50,000 to end a suit alleging it prevented a cashier from bringing her service dog to work. Here's a look back at last week at the EEOC....

