US Soccer Seeks To Bring FIFA Antitrust Fight To High Court

By Nadia Dreid (May 15, 2023, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit must decide whether to press pause on its ruling reviving a contentious antitrust suit against FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation, after the federation announced its intention to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and asked for a stay....

