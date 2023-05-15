Insurers Ask Court To Ignore Spanish Oil Spill Judgement

By Sophia Dourou (May 15, 2023, 6:13 PM BST) -- Maritime insurers should not pay a potential bill for €855 million ($930 million) for a huge oil spill off the Spanish and French coasts in 2002 while English arbitration proceedings are ongoing, a lawyer told a court Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS