Firms To Seek $2M For Pharma Suit Settlement In Del.

By Rose Krebs (May 15, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Two Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors told the Delaware Chancery Court they will seek a fee award of up to $2 million for their attorneys in connection with a proposed deal that would end litigation over an allegedly unfair $100 million transaction with another pharmaceutical company....

