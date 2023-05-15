Justices Won't Take Up $39M Monsanto Cy Pres Settlement

By Jonathan Capriel (May 15, 2023, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an attorney's bid to overturn the distribution of a $39.5 million settlement made by Monsanto to resolve claims of deceptive labeling of its Roundup products, thereby allowing up to $16 million to go to a "left-leaning" cy pres recipient the lawyer disagrees with....

