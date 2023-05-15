Court Shaves $560K Construction Suit Over Project Delays

By Alyssa Aquino (May 15, 2023, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims shaved off more of a contractor's $560,000 lawsuit against the federal government over overdue construction at California's Travis Air Force Base, ruling that officials' back-and-forth with the firm over contaminated soil hadn't suspended the contract. ...

