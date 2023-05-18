Understanding The Permitted Uses Of Idle Funds Under SBIC

By Bryan Bylica and Philip Kassel (May 18, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- In the first half of 2023, there has been a significant disruption in the U.S. and larger worldwide banking systems, highlighted by three of the largest bank failures in U.S. history — First Republic Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, among others. This was followed by UBS, with the backing of the Swiss government, agreeing to acquire Credit Suisse, a designated global systemically important bank by the Financial Stability Board....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS