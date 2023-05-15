Musk Subpoenaed In USVI's JPMorgan Suit Over Epstein Ties

By Craig Clough (May 15, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Virgin Islands told a New York federal judge Monday that it issued a subpoena to Elon Musk in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase Bank of knowingly benefiting from Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking, seeking any documents about Epstein possibly referring Musk to the bank and Epstein's involvement in human trafficking....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS