$2.5M Deal OK'd In $26M Real Estate Fraud Suit

By Brent Godwin (May 16, 2023, 3:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday approved a $2.5 million settlement with one of many entities connected to real estate developer Timothy Barton, who allegedly raised more than $26 million from Chinese investors by inflating real estate prices and is being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS