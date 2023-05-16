Worker Tells Skeptical Court WARN Act Suit Targets Right Co.

By Ryan Harroff (May 16, 2023, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A former worker for an armored car manufacturer urged an Ohio federal judge not to throw out his failure to warn case for suing the wrong company, arguing the firm he sued is related to the one listed on his pay stubs and discovery would prove that....

