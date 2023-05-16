EU's Microsoft-Activision OK Raises Question: Fix Or Fight?

By Bryan Koenig (May 16, 2023, 5:56 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust officials' clearance on Monday of Microsoft Corp.'s planned $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. only marginally boosted prospects for a deal still under challenge in the United States and facing a U.K. block, but it does highlight important differences between the three enforcers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS