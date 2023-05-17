Worker Injuries Untied To Subcontractor's Work, Insurer Says

By Ganesh Setty (May 17, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A general contractor accused of negligence over a worker's injuries cannot get additional insurance coverage from one of its subcontractor's policies, Citizens Insurance Co. of America told a New Jersey federal court, arguing it could do so only if the injuries stemmed from the subcontractor's work....

