New HOA Covenants Can't Bar Vacation Rentals In Wash.

By Isaac Monterose (May 16, 2023, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appeals court sided with a married couple who were sued by a local homeowners association seeking to stop them from renting out their $1.2 million home, ruling on Tuesday that a 2014 state high court ruling determined that homeowner associations can't create new covenants when previous covenants don't allow them to do so....

