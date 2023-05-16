Texas Targets Hyatt And Marriott For Unfair 'Resort Fees'

By Joyce Hanson (May 16, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Texas has hit Hyatt with a suit claiming the hotel giant violates the state's consumer protection laws by marketing guest rooms at prices that aren't actually available to the public as advertised because the company hides costs such as unfair "resort fees."...

