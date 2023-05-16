J&J's $8.9B Talc Deal Includes $400M To Six States

By Emily Field (May 16, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson's talc unit has told a New Jersey bankruptcy court that it earmarked $400 million to end states' claims that it deceptively marketed its talc products as part of a proposed $8.9 billion settlement over allegations that the products cause cancer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS