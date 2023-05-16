'Anyone Asleep?' Alsup Asks Jury In Google-Sonos IP Fight

By Bonnie Eslinger (May 16, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Google began its defense Tuesday in a $90 million federal court showdown with Sonos over claims the tech giant poached the audio company's smart-speaker technology, a highly technical dispute that prompted U.S. District Judge William Alsup to ask jurors if "anyone [is] asleep over there?"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS