9th Circ. Shuts Down Fired TSA Agent's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (May 16, 2023, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit refused Tuesday to revive a race bias suit from a Samoan ex-Transportation Security Administration agent who claimed the agency was too quick to fire him after he failed a performance test, though one judge faulted his circuit for being inconsistent on how it analyzes similar cases....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS