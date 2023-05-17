Ex-Ga. Security Guard Admits Threat To Bomb Democrat HQ

By Kelcey Caulder (May 17, 2023, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A woman charged with lying to federal investigators and threatening to bomb the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Party coordinated campaign office three days before December's U.S. Senate runoff election, while the Georgia senators were in town, has pled guilty to making the bomb threat....

