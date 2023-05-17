'Sarcasm, Ms. Keller': TI Spars With MGA Atty At Doll IP Trial

By Craig Clough (May 17, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Rapper T.I. took the stand Wednesday in his intellectual property dispute with MGA Entertainment over its O.M.G. dolls but often gave dismissive or flippant answers to an attorney for the company he has previously criticized for using the N-word in court when quoting lyrics....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS