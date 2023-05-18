Investors Ink $2.5M Deal With Troubled Autonomous Truck Co.

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 18, 2023, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Investors in self-driving truck company Embark Technology Inc. have asked a California federal judge to give an initial green light to a $2.5 million deal resolving claims Embark hurt them by miscategorizing certain shares as it prepared for a 2021 merger with a blank-check company, noting they reached the deal amid the "very high risk" that Embark might dissolve or seek bankruptcy protection....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS