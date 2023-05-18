Fintech Lender Agrees To Stop Soliciting 'Tips,' 'Donations'

By Sarah Jarvis (May 18, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- Fintech lender SoLo Funds Inc. has agreed to make changes to its small loan operations in order to operate in California, Connecticut and the District of Columbia, after officials alleged the financial service provider coerced borrowers into paying interest charges disguised as tips and donations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS