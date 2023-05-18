Mattress Co. Construction Damage No Accident, Insurer Says

By Ben Zigterman (May 18, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A mattress store's insurer asked a Colorado federal judge to find that it didn't act in bad faith when it denied coverage for a cracked slab at the store's warehouse, arguing that the damage doesn't qualify as a covered accident....

