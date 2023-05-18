US Trustee Says Consultant Can't Bid In David's Bridal Ch. 11

By David Minsky (May 18, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee has objected to a proposed final order allowing a David's Bridal LLC consultant to bid on the company's assets in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, saying it was already hired to help liquidate inventory and is also a secured creditor....

