'Rust' Armorer Wants Fatal Shooting Case Dismissed

By Phillip Bantz (May 19, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Film armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has asked a New Mexico court to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against her in the "Rust" movie fatal shooting case, after prosecutors dropped identical charges against actor Alec Baldwin following revelations that a prop gun at the center of the case might have been modified....

