Twitter Gets Banned Attys' Suit Shipped To Calif.

By Christine DeRosa (May 19, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A suit against Twitter Inc. by two attorneys whose joint account was banned in 2019 in the wake of tweets allegedly criticizing now-Vice President Kamala Harris is headed from Florida federal court to California, with a judge finding they did not meet the burden to show the company's forum selection clause should not be enforced....

