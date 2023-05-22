'He Is Wrong': Houston's Atty Slams AG Over Hospital Probe

By Catherine Marfin (May 22, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Harris County Attorney has called for "swift" action following claims by a conservative think tank that medical records prove a Houston hospital is performing gender-affirming care to minors, saying anyone who cares about Texas children should be "appalled" at the "illicit" release of the files....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS