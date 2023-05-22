Birth Date Is Focus Of Multimillion-Dollar Death Benefits Spat

By Emily Enfinger (May 22, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A wealth and investment management provider can't collect the death benefits under two $5 million life insurance policies, a life insurer told a Delaware federal court, saying the cash surrender value is appropriate because the insured outlived the policies, despite the ages provided on the applications....

