High Court Turns Away Georgia Worker's Race Bias Case

By Patrick Hoff (May 22, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't wade into a lawsuit alleging that a Black employee of a Georgia state agency lost out on a promotion because of her race, leaving in place an Eleventh Circuit decision that found the agency's disorganization wasn't evidence of bias....

