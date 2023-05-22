Doctors Say Noncompete Threats Chilled Orthopedics Market

By Carolyn Muyskens (May 22, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- An orthopedic practice didn't need to enforce noncompete agreements with four former employees to stop them from moving to a new health system, the decamping doctors have told a Michigan federal judge, arguing it was enough for their ex-boss to simply threaten enforcement to give them standing....

